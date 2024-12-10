Centiva Capital LP Has $394,000 Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

JBSS stock opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $108.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average is $94.33.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

