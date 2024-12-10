Centiva Capital LP Buys 26,719 Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,719 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth $4,724,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 449,805.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 427,315 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 12.5% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,147,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after purchasing an additional 237,930 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $1,795,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $1,605,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IAS opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $52,976.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,534.53. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,457.99. This represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,363 shares of company stock valued at $165,629 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

