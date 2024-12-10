Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PCRX. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $50,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 800.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 713.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 62.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $881.39 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

