Centiva Capital LP Sells 5,868 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 46.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 39.8% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADM stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $48.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.01 and its 200 day moving average is $58.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

