Centiva Capital LP Reduces Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Centiva Capital LP cut its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,132 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,357 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 87,965,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,988,000 after buying an additional 55,444,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,542,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,833,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,716,000 after buying an additional 12,228,662 shares in the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 403.4% in the 2nd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 11,203,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after buying an additional 8,978,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6,437.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,904,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783,248 shares during the period.

BBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $3.20 in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.54%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

