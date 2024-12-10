Centiva Capital LP Sells 2,200 Shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Embecta were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in Embecta by 11.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Embecta by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Embecta by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 36,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC increased its holdings in Embecta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 178,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Embecta by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 30,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EMBC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embecta from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Embecta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Embecta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Embecta Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Embecta had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

