Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 75.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 133.3% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on O shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE O opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.98. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $50.65 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day moving average is $58.30.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 300.96%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

