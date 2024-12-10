Centiva Capital LP Invests $412,000 in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 228,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,306 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $92,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,455,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 116,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after buying an additional 18,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alfreton Capital LLP boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alfreton Capital LLP now owns 98,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,505,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACC opened at $494.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 23.63 and a current ratio of 23.63. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $409.22 and a 52-week high of $616.66. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.91. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $452.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

