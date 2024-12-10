1,849 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 53,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $20,290,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 402,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 28.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $187.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.64. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $191.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.88.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

