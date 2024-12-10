National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Purchased by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 36.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 76.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on National Fuel Gas from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Argus raised National Fuel Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NFG stock opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $65.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 254.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Fuel Gas news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $625,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,101,459.02. This represents a 10.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,496.31. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,367 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Featured Stories

