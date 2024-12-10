2,173 Shares in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 23.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.54.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $121.81 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $131.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.34.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

