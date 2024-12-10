Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 10.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $3,888,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 48.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $2,413,000. Finally, Hiddenite Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $4,983,000.

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $271.54 on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1-year low of $158.43 and a 1-year high of $284.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.39 and a 200-day moving average of $218.22.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $249.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $273.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.79.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

