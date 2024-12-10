1,518 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. FMR LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,512,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,014,000 after buying an additional 798,791 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,122,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,299,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in monday.com by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 730,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,905,000 after buying an additional 318,837 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in monday.com by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,707,000 after buying an additional 170,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in monday.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 600,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,767,000 after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get monday.com alerts:

monday.com Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $290.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 707.78, a PEG ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.25. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $170.00 and a 52 week high of $324.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $251.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.17 million. monday.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNDY. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on monday.com

About monday.com

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.