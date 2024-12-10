Centiva Capital LP Purchases 1,470 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,291.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Up 0.4 %

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.66, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.18 and a 52 week high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.23%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $166,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $684,236.74. This trade represents a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 516 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,141.25. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,412 shares of company stock worth $706,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

