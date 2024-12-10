Benjamin Edwards Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 667.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $693,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 539,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,395,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,892,000 after acquiring an additional 97,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 124,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI stock opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $52.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.93% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $385.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $151,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 146,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,252. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

