Centiva Capital LP Has $426,000 Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 67.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE PAC opened at $196.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.70. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $139.64 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $3.7626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $15.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Featured Stories

