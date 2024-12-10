Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 491 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 458.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 600.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 75.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $40,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $508.49 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.52 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $529.97 and a 200-day moving average of $544.15.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

