Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 256.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 40.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,760,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,821,000 after buying an additional 509,163 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 24.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 825,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,615,000 after purchasing an additional 163,056 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,053,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,004,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,507,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 73.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 239,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 101,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 5.2 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $201.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.48 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.44%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRL. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $191.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 6,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $1,430,930.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,862.32. This trade represents a 34.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

