Benjamin Edwards Inc. Increases Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 14,009.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 10,687.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 319,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after buying an additional 316,552 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Moderna by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 274,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 183,407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Moderna by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,431,000 after purchasing an additional 178,939 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,885,000 after purchasing an additional 167,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 591,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,557,000 after purchasing an additional 138,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.39. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 43.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Moderna

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,440.60. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,690.43. The trade was a 6.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $134,560 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.