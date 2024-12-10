Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,289 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,293,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,361,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,843,000 after buying an additional 1,009,103 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,131,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,155,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter worth about $363,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards financing, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

