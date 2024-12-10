Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 2,673 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 33,412.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Entegris by 1,076.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 923,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after acquiring an additional 844,837 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 130.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,379,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,287,000 after acquiring an additional 781,955 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 249.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,050,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,143,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 76.4% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,050,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after buying an additional 454,853 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ENTG opened at $110.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.19, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $147.57.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho cut their target price on Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

