Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.76.

BKR stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

