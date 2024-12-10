Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $28,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.2% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.13 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

