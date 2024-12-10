Centiva Capital LP Cuts Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 821.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SON has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Sonoco Products from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

NYSE SON opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

