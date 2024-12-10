Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 4,062 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,240,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,401,000 after acquiring an additional 588,636 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,152,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,570,000 after acquiring an additional 204,064 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,598,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,894,000 after acquiring an additional 103,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,524,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,498,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,569,000 after acquiring an additional 389,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $394.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 137.80%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

