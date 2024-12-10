Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $295,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,186,000 after purchasing an additional 666,410 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,726,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,875,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 704,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 609,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,989,000 after acquiring an additional 19,141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average of $87.75.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.