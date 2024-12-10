Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases New Shares in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Mueller Industries by 44.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,094,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,271,000 after buying an additional 641,114 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at $35,552,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 27.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 315,490 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at $14,441,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 77.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 393,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,152,000 after purchasing an additional 171,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

MLI opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.99. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $96.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.09.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $997.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.00 million. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $83,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,886,404.26. The trade was a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Herzog, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $1,380,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,145.32. The trade was a 45.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

