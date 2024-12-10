Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $303,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $194.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $159.05 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

