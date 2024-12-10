Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.14.

Ferrari Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of RACE opened at $448.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.63 and its 200-day moving average is $444.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $330.15 and a 12-month high of $498.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.67% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

