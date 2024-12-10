Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FUMB. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

