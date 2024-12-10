SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Stock Holdings Raised by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 811,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,022,000.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

SK Telecom Price Performance

NYSE SKM opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.41. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $24.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SKM

SK Telecom Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.