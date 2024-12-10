Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $312,000 in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 104.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $38,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 69.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 250.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Gc Venture Viii-B, Llc sold 1,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $91,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 330,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $14,894,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,771,199 shares of company stock valued at $86,963,175. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of IOT opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.43.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

