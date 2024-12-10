Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,573 Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIVI stock opened at $31.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

