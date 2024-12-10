Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $317,000 Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 112.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 51,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 27,409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bank OZK by 124.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after acquiring an additional 942,309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $873,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 115.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 715,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,350,000 after acquiring an additional 382,896 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $47.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $52.36.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.