Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $322,000 Stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 12,656.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,425 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of ACHR opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $9.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Deborah Diaz acquired 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $38,522.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,667.28. This represents a 5.49 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Goldstein sold 805,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $3,727,937.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,197,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,739.68. This represents a 16.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,069,958 shares of company stock worth $5,461,608 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

