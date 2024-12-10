Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of VV stock opened at $278.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.13. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $211.13 and a 1 year high of $280.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

