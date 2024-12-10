Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,161 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

