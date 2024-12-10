MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $120,000 Stock Position in ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,789 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ProKidney were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProKidney by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 450,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ProKidney by 44.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 55,266 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ProKidney by 8.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

ProKidney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROK opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $586.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. ProKidney Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Analysts predict that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ProKidney in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on ProKidney from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Insider Transactions at ProKidney

In other news, insider Darin J. Weber sold 16,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $41,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,480 shares in the company, valued at $258,700. This represents a 13.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ProKidney Profile

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

