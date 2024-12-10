Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 342.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

SMDV opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

