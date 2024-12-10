Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys New Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 25,040 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 62,269 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,767,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,834,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $95,811.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,730 shares in the company, valued at $600,885.90. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $410,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $997,326.79. This represents a 29.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,456 shares of company stock valued at $977,287. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. Wedbush upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.61. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.49 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.00%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

