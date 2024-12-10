Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $335,000 Investment in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,185,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,717,000 after purchasing an additional 136,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,643 shares during the period. TPG GP A LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 899,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,017,000 after acquiring an additional 133,607 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 686,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,734,000 after acquiring an additional 51,438 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,195,000 after acquiring an additional 94,923 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.10.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $190.70 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $236.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $260.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,284,216.78. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. The trade was a 8.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

