Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,665 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCO. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,332,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 2,242,205 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,730,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the second quarter worth $1,114,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 25.9% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,865,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 590,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCO opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.53. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.05.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.75 to $1.75 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.16.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,182,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,664,674.30. This represents a 0.48 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

