Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $151,827,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,995,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,061,000 after buying an additional 593,779 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $18,843,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth $14,370,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,565,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $142.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.67 and a 200-day moving average of $140.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.36 and a 1-year high of $158.45.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,980. This represents a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

