Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New $336,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,551,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850,199 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 1,115.2% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 829,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after purchasing an additional 760,852 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 426.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,186,000 after purchasing an additional 727,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,981,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $5,007,000.

NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.21 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

