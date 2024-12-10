Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases New Shares in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 362.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 490.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $985,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,543,510.50. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 469 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $45,980.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,210. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $102.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.03 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.28.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

