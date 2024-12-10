Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $708,000 in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 56,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Canada Goose by 50.9% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 17.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 15.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 147,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 94.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOS. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down from $11.50) on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Canada Goose Stock Up 4.4 %

GOOS stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $960.64 million, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

