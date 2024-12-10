MetLife Investment Management LLC Makes New $123,000 Investment in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOW. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,073,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bowhead Specialty in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bowhead Specialty by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000.

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Family Mutual Insuran American sold 1,362,285 shares of Bowhead Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $37,735,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,211,079.70. The trade was a 22.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

BOW stock opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.04.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

