Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 3,760 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 62,666.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Ashland by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Ashland by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Ashland by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ashland by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ashland

In related news, SVP Robin E. Lampkin sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $67,617.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,585.70. This trade represents a 23.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Eric N. Boni sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,188.74. This represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ashland from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ashland from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ashland Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $102.50. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $522.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.07 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.36%.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

