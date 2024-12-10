81,229 Shares in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,229 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.10% of SunCoke Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 488.9% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SXC. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of SXC stock opened at $12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.07.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $490.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

