Benjamin Edwards Inc. Invests $328,000 in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in US Foods by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,132,225.85. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $72.84.

USFD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.09.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

